FORECAST: Cold & windy with minor snow accumulations

CLEVELAND — Find that warm coat again! Colder air wraps in behind the low for Friday. A few scattered snow showers are possible across the area with accumulations of up to an inch through Friday. A few spots in the snow belt east of Cleveland could see 2 inches through Friday. Friday stays windy with gusts above 30 mph at times.

A few light snow showers will continue east of Cleveland into Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday looks quiet with some cold sunshine. Temperatures stay seasonably cool with highs in the 30s.

Another storm system approaches from the south on Sunday. We are still working on the details right now. It could be a couple of inches of snow Sunday or a rain/snow mix with minimal snow totals into Monday. Stay tuned.

What To Expect:

Rain mixing with wet snow

Minor accumulations expected (trace - 2")

More rain and/or snow for Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Blustery with scattered snow showers.| High: 35º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 35º

Sunday: Rain and wet snow. Need to watch. |High: 36º

Monday: Lingering lake effect snow showers.| High: 35º

Tuesday: Dry early; wintry mix late. | High: 37º

Wednesday: Rain and wet snow. | High: 36º

