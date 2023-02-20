FORECAST: Cool & cloudy Presidents Day

CLEVELAND — Cooler today thanks to a north breeze. Temps should hold in the lower 40s through the afternoon. Closer to the lower 50s south of Akron but still jacket weather. We're bring a few showers to OH overnight. May even work in some ice but plan for mainly rain Tuesday morning

More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week. Rain chances will begin to increase Wednesday morning and will continue into the day on Thursday. Temps struggle Wednesday with another shot at ice early BUT... temps SOAR late in the day. We're actually warming overnight Wednesday into Thursday to near 50 with near 60 Thursday afternoon.

Of course... it's brief...Colder air moves back into for the day on Friday, with a few lake effect snow showers.

What To Expect:

40s on Monday and Tuesday

Few showers Tuesday morning

More rain Wed/Thursday

Unsettled mid-week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: More clouds. Isolated showers. Colder. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers. Mild. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Rain/Snow to rain likely. | High: 49º

Thursday: Rain likely. Very warm again! A three-peat. | High: 62º

Friday: Temps fall. Few snow showers. Windy.| High: 32º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Not as cold.| High: 42º

