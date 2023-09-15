FORECAST: Cool night and warm days as we kick off the weekend

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT during the days with a ton of sun and comfy temps today and tomorrow. Plan on high temps jumping back into the lower 70s after chilly mornings. We're clear & calm overnight Friday into Saturday so temps dive quickly. Friday night football will be cooling onto the 50s by the 4th quarter!

Clouds stroll in late Saturday keeping Sat night temps up a bit but also leading to rain. Rain arriving Sunday with a few showers and lingering into Monday. I can't rule out a rumble of thunder but I'm not expecting anything strong.

Temps should get back to normal late next week.

What To Expect:



Bright, quick rebound

High under the norm

Another chilly night ahead

Rain returns Sunday

"Normal" temps late next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 70º

Saturday: Sunny & nice with clouds returning late. | High: 72º

Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 69º

Monday: Lingering showers possible. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Drying out, nice. | High: 72º

