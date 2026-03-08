Forecast: Cooler but bright to finish the weekend

CLEVELAND — It is much colder for our Sunday versus Saturday, with 40s this morning versus 60s yesterday morning.

The clouds will clear out by noon, and much more sunshine is expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be above average, but we'll only top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Luckily, with the time change, the sunset will be almost at 7:30 p.m., which will allow more people to enjoy the afternoon sun longer, or catch up on the hour sleep lost. We won't judge!

More warmth will move in for the start of the new work week, as highs surge into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Monday through Wednesday.

Rain chances will begin to arrive again by Tuesday afternoon and will be highest on Wednesday, along with the threat for strong to severe storms.

Colder air will then filter in for Thursday, and we might see some morning snowflakes, as highs will only be in the 30s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Clouds to sun. A bit breezy. | High: 60º

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Still breezy. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated PM showers. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Severe storms possible. Rapidly dropping temps late. | High: 67º

Thursday: Much colder. Isolated morning flakes. | High: 37º

Friday: Few showers possible. Warmer. | High: 50º

