Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Cooler days ahead

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot1.jpg
slot0.jpg
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 16:54:13-04

CLEVELAND — The next minor chance for rain arrives Saturday with a few isolated afternoon rain showers in our southern communities. But, right now, those rain chances do not look robust and we are in need of some rain! Abnormally dry conditions have started to show up across NE Ohio.

Saturday will also feature gusty winds during the afternoon with warm temps in the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Saturday evening looks mostly clear & quiet. Sunday will feature dry conditions with *slightly* cooler temperatures. Plan for highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s with limited rain chances.

What To Expect:

  • Not as hot on Sunday
  • Slim rain chances for the next 7 days
  • Cooling trend next week
  • Highs in the low 70s

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday Night: Mostly clear & quiet. | Low: 76º

Sunday: Dry & cooler. | High: 75º

Monday: Isolated thunder. Near norm. | High: 77º

Tuesday: . Comfortable. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Cooler & dry. | High: 70º

Thursday: Bit milder. | High: 74º

Friday: Seasonable temps. | High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018