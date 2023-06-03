FORECAST: Cooler days ahead

CLEVELAND — The next minor chance for rain arrives Saturday with a few isolated afternoon rain showers in our southern communities. But, right now, those rain chances do not look robust and we are in need of some rain! Abnormally dry conditions have started to show up across NE Ohio.

Saturday will also feature gusty winds during the afternoon with warm temps in the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Saturday evening looks mostly clear & quiet. Sunday will feature dry conditions with *slightly* cooler temperatures. Plan for highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s with limited rain chances.

What To Expect:

Not as hot on Sunday

Slim rain chances for the next 7 days

Cooling trend next week

Highs in the low 70s

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday Night: Mostly clear & quiet. | Low: 76º

Sunday: Dry & cooler. | High: 75º

Monday: Isolated thunder. Near norm. | High: 77º

Tuesday: . Comfortable. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Cooler & dry. | High: 70º

Thursday: Bit milder. | High: 74º

Friday: Seasonable temps. | High: 78º

