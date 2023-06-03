FORECAST: Cooler days ahead

CLEVELAND — The next minor chance for rain arrives Saturday with a few isolated afternoon rain showers in our southern communities. But, right now, those rain chances do not look robust and we are in need of some rain! Abnormally dry conditions have started to show up across NE Ohio.
Saturday will also feature gusty winds during the afternoon with warm temps in the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Saturday evening looks mostly clear & quiet. Sunday will feature dry conditions with *slightly* cooler temperatures. Plan for highs in the 70s to low 80s.
Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s with limited rain chances.
What To Expect:
- Not as hot on Sunday
- Slim rain chances for the next 7 days
- Cooling trend next week
- Highs in the low 70s
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday Night: Mostly clear & quiet. | Low: 76º
Sunday: Dry & cooler. | High: 75º
Monday: Isolated thunder. Near norm. | High: 77º
Tuesday: . Comfortable. | High: 72º
Wednesday: Cooler & dry. | High: 70º
Thursday: Bit milder. | High: 74º
Friday: Seasonable temps. | High: 78º
