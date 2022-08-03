FORECAST: Cranking up the heat, the humidity and eventually the storms

CLEVELAND — Mother Nature is turning up the heat on Wednesday. Expect high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s with an isolated storm by late afternoon. Heat index values will likely soar to around 100 so be prepared for intense heat!
More widely scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as a cold front drops into the region. The cold front will stall out across Ohio for Thursday. More thunderstorms are likely Thursday, especially during the afternoon. Heavy rainfall of more than 2 inches is possible for some across Northern Ohio, perhaps leading to some brief flooding. Thursday's high temperatures will reach up to between 85 and 90 degrees.
Isolated storms are possible each day thru the weekend with highs thru Sunday in the 80s.
Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.
What To Expect:
- Big time heat Wednesday
- A few storms Wednesday night
- Everyone gets rain/storms on Thursday
- Some heavy rain possible Thursday
- Watch for Flash Flooding
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Hot and humid! Few storms late.| High: 94º
Thursday: Very warm & humid with heavy rain and storms likely. | High: 88º
Friday: Isolated AM thundershowers. | High: 82º
Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. | High: 86º
Sunday: Spotty rain and a few storms. Very warm, muggy.| High: 87º
