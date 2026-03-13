Forecast: Damaging wind gusts today for all of NEO

CLEVELAND — High Wind Warnings with gusts over 50mph today. That's a big deal. That's enough for down trees, roof damage, travel impacts, and more.

Plan ahead.

Simple everyday tasks like opening your car door will be more difficult to control.

Winds pick up even more this evening east of CLE along the lakeshore. Those 50mph gusts could boost up to 70mph. That means even more widespread damage and power outages heading into the evening and overnight.

Winds relax on Saturday as chilly temps settle in... For one day.

The rebound on Sunday is only one day, too. Next week starts ROUGH!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Isolated showers, very windy. Warmer. | High: 548º

Saturday: Cold & cloudy with more sun and LESS wind. | High: 39º

Sunday: Warm & windy before storms return. | High: 65º

Monday: Heavy rain, strong wind, dropping temps... taking over late. | Temps: 50s -> 30s

St. Patrick's Day: Frigid with lake effect snow. | High: 27º

