Forecast: Dangerous cold and leftover lake effect snow showers

CLEVELAND — The sub-zero wind chills are back across all of Northern Ohio with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect through noon for most. Inland areas like Carroll County will remain until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Overnight clouds from the lake effect snow have kept temperatures above zero, unlike initially forecast, but the 20 to 40 mph gusts have made it feel as cold as 10-below zero. Temperatures continue to go down through noon before only rebounding to the lower teens. Wind chills will remain zero all day long.

Lake Huron still has open water, and Lake Erie has enough open water for fuel to keep the Huron band alive for the snowbelt. A few inches of snow have already fallen in a narrow band from eastern Lake and western Ashtabula to Northern Portage counties. And a little more accumulation is likely where squalls persist through the afternoon.

Another weak clipper moves in by Sunday morning but should stay safe enough west to avoid bringing any additional accumulation Sunday morning. Temperatures will once again be frigid, as highs only 'warm' into the upper teens Sunday afternoon, with sub-zero wind chills at times.

Highs will rebound, above freezing, for the first time in nearly 20 days on Tuesday. Any storms look to be weak so only isolated chances for precipitation midweek before a better chance by the end of the workweek.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Lake effect snow possible. Partly cloudy. Frigid. Wind chills below zero.| High: 10º

Sunday: Stray morning snow shower, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. | High: 18º

Monday: Warmer. Mostly cloudy. | High: 29º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. Isolated flake or drop late. | High: 36º

Wednesday: Isolated mix possible. Mostly cloudy. | High: 34º

Thursday: Snow showers possible. Below freezing again. | High: 29º

Friday: Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 29º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter