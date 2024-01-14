FORECAST: Dangerously cold on Sunday

CLEVELAND — BRRR!! Temperatures have fallen into the single digits and teens this morning. It is still gusty as well, making it feel well below zero! Wind chills range from -1 to -20 degrees to start off the day!

Therefore, a wind chill advisory has also been issued for nearly our entire viewing area. It will be in effect until Monday afternoon. Wind chills could be as low as -20 in our northwestern communities and -15 farther east. Dress warm and in layers. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen quickly.

This is the coldest Arctic air since Christmas 2022! And it does not warm right back up. The bitterly cold temps in the teens for highs will linger into the middle of next week. Highs Sunday through Wednesday will only climb into the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills could drop below zero again this week. We stay below freezing all week with another shot for accumulating snow at the end of the week.

What To Expect:



Winds begin to lessen

Arctic cold on Sunday

Stays cold next week

Late week snow chances

Daily Breakdown

Sunday: Some sun. Isolated lake effect snow. Much colder!| High: 15º

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Not as windy. Still cold.| High: 17º

Tuesday: Snow possible. Very cold.| High: 17º

Wednesday: Cold and dry.| High: 20º

Thursday: Not as cold, and snow is possible.| High: 20º

