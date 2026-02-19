Forecast: Dense fog, spring warmth, severe storms, and snow squalls, all in the next 48 hours

CLEVELAND — Buckle up! Northeast Ohio's weather will be wacky the next 48 hours, with a 'smorgasborg' of weather conditions expected. It starts with dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in-effect through 11 a.m. for all of the News 5 viewing area.

As soon as the fog fades, the temperatures will soar to near-60 degrees. The 'magic number' for severe storms is 55 degrees, and most spots except the immediate lakeshore will rise above that temperature. The faster it happens, the higher the chance for a pop-up storm this afternoon, between noon and 3 p.m., with a quick downpour and small hail. The main storm arrives after sunset, which will limit the thunderstorm's intensity.

An isolated severe storm is possible, especially the farther south and west you go. Best chance between 9 p.m. and midnight.

With the wild temperature swings, wind changes, and storms with heavy downpours likely, ice jams and flooding are major threats to Northeast Ohio rivers into tonight. We're watching the river levels closely. Make sure you're signed up for local mobile alerts if you live in any flood-prone areas, especially with the concern of warmer temperatures and rain in the forecast.

Most of the rain should be gone by early Friday morning. And winter is making a return by the afternoon. After a brief time at 50 degrees midday, the temperature drops with snow squalls likely by the afternoon rush and then even lake-effect by the evening. Some quick accumulations are possible.

Colder air is locked in for the weekend with 30s during the day and 20s at night, with a snowstorm likely on Sunday, with a few inches of snow possible.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Afternoon isolated pop-up storm. Strong evening t-storms. | High: 60º

Friday: Early rain. Few PM rain/snow showers. Breezy & falling temperatures. | High: 45º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Colder. | High: 38º

Sunday: Snow likely. Touch colder. | High: 34º

Monday: Few snow showers. Cold. | High: 28º

