FORECAST: Doesn't get much better than today!

CLEVELAND — Mother nature making up for incredibly active weather LAST week... this week... no worries!
Plan on sunshine and 70s today with a few more clouds Tuesday. We're a few degrees warmer but still below the norm. Which has been pretty typical this summer.
The only hurdle we'll have this week is Tuesday night. Plan on a few showers overnight into Wednesday. The rain shuts down early but the clouds linger. That means some of us are stuck in the 60s Wednesday afternoon.
After that, the heat cranks. Closer to 80º Friday and well into the 80s this coming weekend.
What To Expect:
- Super sunny today
- Temps staying sub-par
- More clouds Tuesday
- Rain Tue night
- Cooler Wed
- Heating up late week
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Looking dry and mild. | High: 72º
Tuesday: Few PM showers. | High: 76º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Below average. | High: 69º
Thursday: Still cool. Still dry. | High: 72º
