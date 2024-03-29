FORECAST: Dry for Friday, but rain returns for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Rinse and repeat! Friday's weather will be very similar to yesterday. Plan for plenty of sun and highs in the upper 40s & lower 50s. Clouds will start to increase on Friday night ahead of our next rain chance. This will keep our overnight lows *slightly* milder in the mid-30s to the low 40s.

As a warm front swings through overnight, temperatures will climb on Saturday to the upper 50s, but it will also bring the return of rain. The highest & most widespread rain looks to be Saturday morning, but scattered activity will continue into the afternoon. A couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible Saturday afternoon as well. Showers fade by Saturday evening/night.

At this time, it looks like Easter will feature plenty of dry time during the day, but it will be cooler again. Plan on coats with highs in the upper 40s. More rain is forecast by Sunday evening.

That is a trend that continues. Plan to get wet next week with several rounds of rain.

What To Expect:

Seasonable end to the week

Quiet Good Friday & seasonable

T-showers return on Saturday

Easter Sunday: PM shower chances

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Clouds returning but still looking dry. | High: 50º

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 57º

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain returns late. | High: 48º

Monday: Scattered showers. | High: 56º

Tuesday: Looking soaked. | High: 58º

