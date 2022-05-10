Watch
FORECAST: Dry & warmer this week

Posted at 2:54 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 02:54:19-04

CLEVELAND — Big pattern shift has arrived as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in and brings dry weather and warming temperatures for much of this week!

More sunshine is on the way for Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up to between 75 and 80 degrees. Each day this week, there will likely be a lake breeze develop. So "Cooler Lakeside" applies each afternoon thru Friday. Average high this time of the year is near 70 degrees. Make your plans to get outside and enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather!

Next chance of rain is not until this Saturday with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Better shot for more widespread showers & storms arrives Sunday PM.

Enjoy the dry time and have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Lots of bright sunshine through Friday
  • Cooler near Lake Erie each afternoon this week
  • Rain holds off until Saturday and Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Super bright and warmer.| High: 77º

Wednesday: Even warmer!| High: 79º

Thursday: Feeling like summer! Still dry.| High: 79º

Friday: Stray shower possible. Still very warm.| High: 80º

Saturday: Still warm with a few showers and storms by the afternoon.| High: 78º

