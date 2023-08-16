FORECAST: Drying, clearing, calming and warming up

CLEVELAND — Sunshine returns Wednesday with a light north breeze. Humidity should drop and temps should warm nicely back to near 80º. Make plans to enjoy a beautiful Wednesday because Thursday looks wet again. Not a washout but plan on a few t-showers.
We dry out again Friday and keep it dry through the weekend with big-time heat on the way.
What To Expect:
- Dry, warm Wednesday
- Few t-showers Thursday
- Drying out Friday
- Heat building this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Sun and warmth returning. | High: 77º
Thursday: Scat'd afternoon storms. | High: 83º
Friday: Sunshine coming back. | High: 73º
Saturday: Summer heat coming back. | High: 80º
Sunday: Warm & dry. | High: 85º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter