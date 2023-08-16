Watch Now
FORECAST: Drying, clearing, calming and warming up

Posted at 5:57 AM, Aug 16, 2023
CLEVELAND — Sunshine returns Wednesday with a light north breeze. Humidity should drop and temps should warm nicely back to near 80º. Make plans to enjoy a beautiful Wednesday because Thursday looks wet again. Not a washout but plan on a few t-showers.

We dry out again Friday and keep it dry through the weekend with big-time heat on the way.

What To Expect:

  • Dry, warm Wednesday
  • Few t-showers Thursday
  • Drying out Friday
  • Heat building this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Sun and warmth returning. | High: 77º

Thursday: Scat'd afternoon storms. | High: 83º

Friday: Sunshine coming back. | High: 73º

Saturday: Summer heat coming back. | High: 80º

Sunday: Warm & dry. | High: 85º

