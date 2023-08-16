FORECAST: Drying, clearing, calming and warming up

CLEVELAND — Sunshine returns Wednesday with a light north breeze. Humidity should drop and temps should warm nicely back to near 80º. Make plans to enjoy a beautiful Wednesday because Thursday looks wet again. Not a washout but plan on a few t-showers.

We dry out again Friday and keep it dry through the weekend with big-time heat on the way.

What To Expect:



Dry, warm Wednesday

Few t-showers Thursday

Drying out Friday

Heat building this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Sun and warmth returning. | High: 77º

Thursday: Scat'd afternoon storms. | High: 83º

Friday: Sunshine coming back. | High: 73º

Saturday: Summer heat coming back. | High: 80º

Sunday: Warm & dry. | High: 85º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter