FORECAST: Drying, clearing & cooling for Black Friday Shoppers

CLEVELAND — Drying out and clearing out for shoppers but temps are struggling. A breezy northwest wind is keeping temps in the 40s all day. We're actually dropping to near freezing overnight. Less wind, clear sky and a quick drop in temps this evening.
We should rebound back up into the lower and middle 50s Saturday with some more dry time before more rain rolls in late Saturday evening. Rain Sunday lingers into Monday. Showers are possible for the Browns game too. Temperatures again, holding in the 40s.
Happy Thanksgiving!
What To Expect:
- Some afternoon sun
- Breezy & cool Friday
- Breezy & warmer Saturday
- Showers late Saturday
- Scattered rain all day Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Scattered early rain. Some PM sunshine with temps holding in the 40s. | High: 45º
Saturday: Late rain. | High: 57º
Sunday: Another round of rain. | High: 53º
