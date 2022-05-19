Watch
FORECAST: Drying out and warming up QUICK

Posted at 6:08 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 06:09:44-04

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a warm-up!

Plan on only isolated showers to start your day. But, those wont last long. Warmer air arrives this afternoon along with some sunshine. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s.

Summer-like heat invades Friday with windy highs near 90º! This could be the warmest day of the year so far! But not until we get through a few early morning storms. These storms will impact the AM drive and could be strong. Make sure you get up a few minutes early to get the latest on good Morning Cleveland.

A slow-moving cold front will arrives Saturday afternoon and evening. Out ahead of that front, we are breezy and very warm with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and stronger thunderstorms are possible as the front arrives closer to evening.

Thundershowers linger Sunday morning with morning highs near 70 degrees. Temperatures will cool off for the rest of the day, thru the 60s.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Isolated showers early
  • Drying out and warming today
  • Thursday's highs near 80 this afternoon
  • A few strong storms late tonight/early Friday
  • Big heat coming back late week with highs near 90 Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Isolated morning showers, warmer.| High: 80º

Friday: Temps soaring after strong morning storms, windy.| High: 89º

Saturday: Strong t-storms likely after a hot & humid day. | High: 88º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Cooler. | High: 72º

