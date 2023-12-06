FORECAST: Drying out but staying cold today

CLEVELAND — I can't rule out isolated lake effect snow showers Wednesday but most of us are snowflake free. We might even see a peak or two of sunshine mixing in with the thicker clouds during the day. Wednesday high temperatures will climb back into the upper 30s.
All of us are snowflake free Thursday with sun returning. That will warm us into the upper 40s! Friday we're in the 50s with a sun/c;loud mix. Clouds and rain return on Saturday but we will stay warm with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Wet, windy & wild weather returns for Sunday. Plan on consistent rain showers during the day with wind gusts to near 30 mph. Temperatures will fall out of the 50s early into the lower 40s by late afternoon.
What To Expect:
- Staying cold today
- Thawing late week
- Rain returns late Saturday
- Rain, wind and cold Sunday
- A snowy Monday AM Rush!
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Drying out but staying cold.| High: 37º
Thursday: Seasonable with sunshine.| High: 46º
Friday: More clouds but warmer.| High: 55º
Saturday: A few rain showers. Mild.| High: 58º
Sunday: Rain likely. Windy. Falling temperatures. | High: 52º
