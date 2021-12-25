FORECAST: Drying Out & Cooling Off

CLEVELAND — After a sometimes soggy Christmas Day, we are drying things out tonight but back to feeling more like winter after temperatures near 60 this morning.
Grab the jackets and coats for Christmas night plans with temperatures falling to around freezing.
Sunday looks chilly but dry with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Another mix could return early Monday, switching to rain by Monday afternoon as we climb into the 40s.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Drying out tonight but turning colder
- Mostly cloudy Christmas night
- Cool But Dry Sunday
- Mix possible early Monday, switching to rain
- More rain expected Tuesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Christmas Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler. | Low: 34º
Sunday: Seasonably cool. Some sunshine. | High: 39º
Monday: Mix possible early before changing to all rain. | High: 48º
Tuesday: More rain. | High: 45º
