FORECAST: Drying Out & Cooling Off

CLEVELAND — After a sometimes soggy Christmas Day, we are drying things out tonight but back to feeling more like winter after temperatures near 60 this morning.

Grab the jackets and coats for Christmas night plans with temperatures falling to around freezing.

Sunday looks chilly but dry with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Another mix could return early Monday, switching to rain by Monday afternoon as we climb into the 40s.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Drying out tonight but turning colder

Mostly cloudy Christmas night

Cool But Dry Sunday

Mix possible early Monday, switching to rain

More rain expected Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Christmas Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler. | Low: 34º

Sunday: Seasonably cool. Some sunshine. | High: 39º

Monday: Mix possible early before changing to all rain. | High: 48º

Tuesday: More rain. | High: 45º

