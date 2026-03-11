Forecast: Elevated flood and damage threat with waves of thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — A strong system is approaching NEO from the west and will bring the return of storms to the area on Wednesday. Plan for rounds of storms starting this morning until late afternoon/early evening.

Storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, and lightning. The biggest threat will be heavy rain that could lead to flooding, with multiple rounds expected. Each round has a shot at wind damage from gusts over 60mph, and isolated tornadoes are not off the table either. Be weather aware all day, and be sure to have multiple ways to receive storm warnings.

By Wednesday night, the storms exit, but the cold enters. Temperatures will plummet from the 60s to the 30s during the afternoon by Wednesday night. Some flakes are possible on Thursday! But the rest of the 7-day forecast is a bumpy ride in temperatures!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Severe storms possible. Rapidly dropping temps late. | High: 68º

Thursday: Much colder. Isolated flakes. | High: 37º

Friday: Isolated showers, very windy. Warmer. | High: 50º

Saturday: Seasonable, mainly dry. | High: 42º

Sunday: Warm & windy before storms return. | High: 65º

