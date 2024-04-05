FORECAST: Ending the work week cold and breezy with a rain/snow mix

CLEVELAND — We're even COLDER with a good shot at snow this morning. We're starting the day with lake effect rain and snow with gusty northwest winds and temps just above freezing. That means some light accumulations are likely "where snow showers persist" for the AM rush hour. Accumulation looks less than an inch for many, but it could be slippery. Bridges and elevated surfaces could be cold enough to get slick. Make sure you're getting out the door a few minutes early, just in case.

It will warm up enough during the afternoon to change widely scattered snow to widely scattered rain showers. In any heavier rain showers, we could see some small hail and hear a rumble of thunder. High temperatures on Friday will climb into the lower and middle 40s.

We're clearing, drying, and thawing out this weekend, though! The final showers look to end Saturday morning, and there will be more dry time this weekend.

We are less than a week out from the Total Solar Eclipse. The Power of 5 Weather Team will be watching the forecast for Eclipse Day! We will give multiple updates every day. If/when there are changes, we will be sure to let you know! Fingers crossed for good weather!

What To Expect:



Lake Effect snow & rain on Friday

Weekend Drying Out

Tracking light rain for Monday

Much warmer next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Lake effect snow & rain. Blustery. | High: 41°

Saturday: Drying out early and thawing nicely. | High: 46º

Sunday: More sunshine, warmer. Late showers are possible.| High 52º

Eclipse Day: AM showers possible, variable clouds. Bit milder| High 59º

Tuesday: Even warmer.| High 64º

