FORECAST: Even more heat today followed by more storms the rest f the week

CLEVELAND — A quick warm-up begins Tuesday with temperatures rising into the 80s by noon. Skies will be mostly sunny and you will notice the humidity going up along with the temperatures. Highs on Tuesday top out in the middle and upper 80s.

A weak front will stall out across Lake Erie Tuesday night. Setting the stage for a few thundershowers overnight. More isolated thundershowers are possible on Wednesday with the front nearby. A cluster of stronger storms looks to slide east thru the area closer to sunset Wednesday evening. There is a small chance for a severe wind gust or two then. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower and middle 80s.

Unsettled weather will continue on and off Thursday into Saturday with a couple more rounds of thunderstorms moving in along with more noticeable humidity and clouds.

What To Expect:



Heating up Tuesday

Storms return midweek

Keeping it unsettled into the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Great pool day with storms holding off until overnight. | High: 88º

Wednesday: Plan on a few t-storms. | High: 83º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 83º

Friday: Limited t-storms, warmer. | High: 85º

Saturday: A few t-storms. | High: 84º

