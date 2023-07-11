FORECAST: Even more heat today followed by more storms the rest f the week

CLEVELAND — A quick warm-up begins Tuesday with temperatures rising into the 80s by noon. Skies will be mostly sunny and you will notice the humidity going up along with the temperatures. Highs on Tuesday top out in the middle and upper 80s.
A weak front will stall out across Lake Erie Tuesday night. Setting the stage for a few thundershowers overnight. More isolated thundershowers are possible on Wednesday with the front nearby. A cluster of stronger storms looks to slide east thru the area closer to sunset Wednesday evening. There is a small chance for a severe wind gust or two then. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower and middle 80s.
Unsettled weather will continue on and off Thursday into Saturday with a couple more rounds of thunderstorms moving in along with more noticeable humidity and clouds.
What To Expect:
- Heating up Tuesday
- Storms return midweek
- Keeping it unsettled into the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Great pool day with storms holding off until overnight. | High: 88º
Wednesday: Plan on a few t-storms. | High: 83º
Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 83º
Friday: Limited t-storms, warmer. | High: 85º
Saturday: A few t-storms. | High: 84º
