FORECAST: Fabulous Friday sunshine before weekend rain rolls in

Cleveland Weather from News 5
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:18 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 06:18:42-04

CLEVELAND — Heat building today will help us jump to above the norm for a couple days. Enjoy today's sun and mid-80s because tomorrow's mid-80s will feel more humid. Sweatier air settling in before the weekend rain.

Eventually that humidity will lead to better rain chances. No worries about rain now though, we're dry until late Saturday night.

Once the rain rolls in, plan on waves of rain through the first half of next week.

What To Expect:

  • Sunshine all day Friday
  • Dry and warm for High School Football
  • Humidity building Saturday
  • Rain returns late Saturday
  • Staying soaked through early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 84º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm & muggy.| High: 83º

Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 78º

Monday: Rain is likely. Could be widespread.| High: 71º

Tuesday: Rain showers likely.| High: 71º

