FORECAST: Fantastic Friday on tap with a TON of sun

CLEVELAND — We are getting a break from summer heat & humidity. Cooler, MUCH more comfortable air is here! Highs in the 70s will be the rule for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy the break from the intense heat and humidity!

The rest of the week we won't have to worry about much. Plan on more sunshine, temps below average and incredibly low humidity. Evenings will be GORGEOUS through the Saturday. Showers return early on Sunday and next week looks more active with hit and miss showers and storms.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

Nice pattern change in progress

Much more comfortable the rest of the week

Much less humid and brighter

Feeling great through the weekend

Showers return Saturday & Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny & feeling great. | High: 75º

Saturday: More clouds, showers late. | High: 79º

Sunday: More clouds with a shot at T-showers. | High: 76º

Monday: Few more showers - mainly early. | High: 76º

