Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Feeling like summer this weekend!

Cleveland Weather from News 5
PLANNER
Posted at 7:47 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 09:13:22-04

CLEVELAND — A warm front will move thru the area early Saturday. Expect a few showers early on Saturday morning, especially east of Interstate 77, as the warm front slides northeast out of the state. before fading early.

That will allow more Summer-like weather to return for the weekend. Highs will reach into the lower 80s Saturday & Sunday! There are minimal rain chances late Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday will see winds increase during the afternoon. A few gusts above 25 miles per hour are possible.

Another big pattern change is on the way next week with more rain Monday followed by a big drop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while you can!

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Early showers Saturday
  • Warming up to near 80 Saturday & Sunday
  • Breezy Sunday
  • Evening rain & storms Sunday
  • Temps crash next week
  • Wet snow possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Much warmer.| High: 81º

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Windy & warm. Thundershowers late. |High: 82º

Monday: Rain increases with scattered thundershowers. Cooler.| High: 68º

Tuesday: Few showers. Falling temps| High: 49º

Wednesday: Couple flakes early. Much colder.| High: 44º

Thursday: Stays chilly.| High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018