FORECAST: Feeling like summer this weekend!

CLEVELAND — A warm front will move thru the area early Saturday. Expect a few showers early on Saturday morning, especially east of Interstate 77, as the warm front slides northeast out of the state. before fading early.

That will allow more Summer-like weather to return for the weekend. Highs will reach into the lower 80s Saturday & Sunday! There are minimal rain chances late Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday will see winds increase during the afternoon. A few gusts above 25 miles per hour are possible.

Another big pattern change is on the way next week with more rain Monday followed by a big drop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while you can!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Early showers Saturday

Warming up to near 80 Saturday & Sunday

Breezy Sunday

Evening rain & storms Sunday

Temps crash next week

Wet snow possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Much warmer.| High: 81º

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Windy & warm. Thundershowers late. |High: 82º

Monday: Rain increases with scattered thundershowers. Cooler.| High: 68º

Tuesday: Few showers. Falling temps| High: 49º

Wednesday: Couple flakes early. Much colder.| High: 44º

Thursday: Stays chilly.| High: 50º

