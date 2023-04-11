FORECAST: Feeling more like June rather than April

CLEVELAND — Our weather is looking absolutely incredible this week! Warmer high temps soaring into the 70s through at least Friday. No rain until the weekend and no real cloud cover either. We're looking at a few clouds today but that's it. We're bright and warm all week!

What To Expect:



Sunny & warm

Even warmer Wednesday

Even warmer Thursday

70s thru Friday

No rain until the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Bright, breezy & warmer. | High: 72º

Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 78º

Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 75º

Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 74º

Saturday: Few showers but still VERY warm. | High: 72º

Sunday: Better shot at rain and much cooler. | High: 60º

