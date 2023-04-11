FORECAST: Feeling more like June rather than April

CLEVELAND — Our weather is looking absolutely incredible this week! Warmer high temps soaring into the 70s through at least Friday. No rain until the weekend and no real cloud cover either. We're looking at a few clouds today but that's it. We're bright and warm all week!
What To Expect:
- Sunny & warm
- Even warmer Wednesday
- Even warmer Thursday
- 70s thru Friday
- No rain until the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Bright, breezy & warmer. | High: 72º
Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 78º
Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 75º
Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 74º
Saturday: Few showers but still VERY warm. | High: 72º
Sunday: Better shot at rain and much cooler. | High: 60º
