FORECAST: Few Areas of Fog This Morning, Few Showers This Afternoon

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday! Watch out for a few areas of thick fog, especially in our southern communities this morning. We stay dry for the first half of the day but a few showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening, increasing overnight. Expect a few showers early on Saturday morning before fading.
A warm front moves north early Saturday. That will allow more Summer-like weather to return for the weekend. Highs will reach into the lower 80s Saturday & Sunday! There are minimal rain chances late Sunday afternoon and evening.
Another big pattern change is on the way next week with more rain Monday followed by a big drop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while you can!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- A cold start to Friday
- Few areas of fog this morning
- Seasonable Friday highs in the 60s
- Few PM showers Friday & into Saturday morning
- Warming up to near 80 Saturday & Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: AM patchy fog and some sun. Few PM showers. | High: 61º
Saturday: Early showers becoming Partly cloudy. Much warmer.| High: 80º
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Windy & warm. Few rain showers late. |High: 82º
Monday: Rain increases with scattered thundershowers.| High: 65º
Tuesday: Few showers. Falling temps| High: 51º
Wednesday: Couple flakes early. Much colder.| High: 44º
