FORECAST: Few Areas of Fog This Morning, Few Showers This Afternoon

Posted at 5:45 AM, Apr 22, 2022
CLEVELAND — Happy Friday! Watch out for a few areas of thick fog, especially in our southern communities this morning. We stay dry for the first half of the day but a few showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening, increasing overnight. Expect a few showers early on Saturday morning before fading.

A warm front moves north early Saturday. That will allow more Summer-like weather to return for the weekend. Highs will reach into the lower 80s Saturday & Sunday! There are minimal rain chances late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Another big pattern change is on the way next week with more rain Monday followed by a big drop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while you can!

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • A cold start to Friday
  • Few areas of fog this morning
  • Seasonable Friday highs in the 60s
  • Few PM showers Friday & into Saturday morning
  • Warming up to near 80 Saturday & Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: AM patchy fog and some sun. Few PM showers. | High: 61º

Saturday: Early showers becoming Partly cloudy. Much warmer.| High: 80º

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Windy & warm. Few rain showers late. |High: 82º

Monday: Rain increases with scattered thundershowers.| High: 65º

Tuesday: Few showers. Falling temps| High: 51º

Wednesday: Couple flakes early. Much colder.| High: 44º

