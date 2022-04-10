Watch
FORECAST: Few Flakes Early Sunday Then Heating Up

Cleveland weather from News 5
7dayfcstweb.jpg
Posted at 8:13 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 20:13:28-04

CLEVELAND — Winter decided to pay us a visit this weekend. Look for a few more light rain/snow showers through early Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

After that, we dry out for the rest of Sunday and start a nice warming trend.

Look for highs near 50 Sunday and even warmer temperatures in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Warmest day of the week is likely coming Wednesday as we soar into the 70s.

Rain chances will increase on Monday and again on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with pleasant temps and dry weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Feeling like winter tonight
  • Few light rain/snow showers
  • Stray snow shower early Sunday
  • Much warmer Monday, warmest on Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tonight: Cold with light rain/snow mix. | Low: 34º

Sunday: Light mix ending early. Milder PM. | High: 50º

Monday: Getting much warmer. Spotty rain showers.| High: 65º

Tuesday: Mild with isolated rain.| High: 63º

