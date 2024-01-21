FORECAST: Final flakes today & warming up this week!

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow showers continue to linger this morning! With that said, this lake effect is very light, and impacts should be minimal. It does look like the lake effect snow will finally come to an end today as high-pressure rolls in and the winds change direction. We could even see peeks of sunshine today! In the meantime, it remains frigid, with temperatures in the 20s during the afternoon and wind chills in the teens.

However - we are warming up!

We're expected to make it back above 32º until Monday afternoon! Once we do make it to 32°, we will stay there for the rest of the week and then some! Temperatures in the 40s to even low 50s look possible by the middle of next week. But it will be joined by rain. Rain may begin as a wintry mix on Tuesday morning, which will include the potential of freezing rain. This is something we'll need to keep an eye on for Tuesday's morning commute. It will change over to all plain old rain by late morning on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks wet and mild!

What To Expect:

Snow tapers off

Still bitterly cold

20s and dry on Sunday

Thawing out next week

Wet weather pattern moves in

Daily Breakdown

Sunday: Much quieter but still cold.| High: 25º

Monday: Thawing out & warming up.| High: 37º

Tuesday: Even warmer. Wintry mix to rain.| High: 40º

Wednesday: Even warmer. More rain.| High: 47º

Thursday: Wet and mild.| High: 46º

Friday: Lingering showers.| High: 47º

