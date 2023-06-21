Watch Now
FORECAST: First day of Summer and the heat is on!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jun 21, 2023
CLEVELAND — Summer officially begins Wednesday at 10:57 AM EDT and it is going to feel like it! Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s all week long.

Low pressure over Tennessee will be close enough to spin a few isolated thundershowers our way for the next couple of afternoons.
Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

the low pressure over Tennessee will spin back north and be over Ohio on Friday. Skies will be cloudy to end the week with a few widely scattered showers and storms on and off into early Sunday. No day will be a wash-out. Just keep on eye on the Power of 5 as we track waves of rain and storms in Friday into Sunday. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!

What To Expect:

  • Hot & humid again today
  • Stray storm possible
  • Better rain chance Thursday
  • Best rain chance Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Summer starts: Partly cloudy. Random shower.| High: 83º

Thursday: a few t-storms.| High: 75º

Friday: Scattered t-showers possible, still very warm.| High: 74º

Saturday: Looking mainly dry, still warm.| High: 79º

