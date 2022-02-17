FORECAST: Flooding rain followed by a 30º drop with ice & snow

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WARNINGS have been issued for the Cuyahoga River at Independence, the Black River in Elyria, Huron River in Milan and Killbuck Creek in Killbuck. Moderate to major flooding is anticipated by late Friday afternoon.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for much of the area now thru at least 1 AM Friday morning. Some parts of the area could pick up 1-2" of rain by Thursday night. That heavy rain combined with rapid snow melt from warmer temps and possible ice jams will lead to an increased flood threat Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY takes effect from mid-afternoon Thursday thru 1am Friday for Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Wayne, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca Counties. Expect rain to change over to freezing rain and sleet for a time late Thursday afternoon and evening and then transition to snow.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely for much of the day on Thursday Expect an inch or two of rain during the day. Rivers and streams will likely begin to fill and I'm even concerned about ice jam flooding as well. Temperatures Thursday will start off in the low to mid 50s during the morning hours. As a slow moving cold front slides in from the northwest, we'll see temperatures falling into the 30s by late afternoon or evening. This will change our heavy rain over to scattered freezing rain and sleet for a time before we transition to scattered snow. A general 1 to 3 inch snowfall can be expected Thursday night, especially across the counties bordering Lake Erie. Low temperatures Friday morning will drop quickly into the teens with Friday afternoon highs staying in the 20s.

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Heavy rain Thursday

Temps fall Thursday PM

Colder with ice & snow Thursday night and into early Friday

Much colder Friday and Saturday

Dry & milder for All-Star Sunday



DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: FLOOD WATCH! WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY! Warm and wet with widespread rain. A wintry mix of ice and snow during the evening.| High: 55º (dropping into the 30s)

Friday: Few lingering snow showers. Much colder. | High: 21º

Saturday: Chilly with a scattered snow showers possible. | High: 19º

Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 50º

