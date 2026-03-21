Forecast: Foggy start, stormy finish to the weekend

CLEVELAND — It is a gloomy and cold start to the first weekend of spring. Lots of fog around, and it is dense in spots, especially near the lakeshore and along I-71 near the Mansfield area. The fog will fade by midday as the lake breeze re-intensifies.

The lake breeze will be the reason why lakefront communities will be more than 20 degrees colder than communities south of Route 30. It will be on either side of 40 degrees this afternoon along coastal Lake and Ashtabula counties, but 65 degrees or higher in Tuscarawas and Coshocton counties.

As a warm front approaches the area, temperatures will actually rise Saturday night and continue to climb Sunday morning. With no lake breeze for the first half of Sunday, nearly everyone in our viewing area will surge into the 60s to near-70 by noon. Then, the lake breeze returns and knocks the lakeshore temperatures back down.

A new system will bring another windy, warm, and unsettled day with strong storms possible on Sunday, before ... (can you guess?) another temperature drop on Monday, and a chance for lake effect snow showers for the morning commute.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool. 40s lakeshore, 60s inland. | High: 55º

Sunday: Windy, warmer, more storms late. Could be strong. 75-85 inland. | High: 70º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flakes. Colder. | High: 37º

Tuesday: More sunshine. Seasonable. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 51º

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