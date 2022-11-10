FORECAST: Four seasons in four days

CLEVELAND — We have one more warm day ahead on Thursday before our weather pattern flips toward cold. Look for mainly sunny skies all day with highs between 65 & 70 degrees. Southernly breezes between 10 & 20 mph will continue.

A strong cold front arrives on Friday which will begin a big pattern change! Grab the umbrellas as scattered rain showers from former Hurricane Nicole will slide in from the south during the day. Some areas east of Interstate 71 could see rain totals approaching 1 inch during the day. High temperatures will still reach into upper 50s and lower 60s.

Much colder air returns this weekend and into next week, with our first highs in the 30s of the season by Sunday! A few isolated snow flakes are possible Sunday as well. Here it comes!

What To Expect:

Near 70 Thursday

Rain likely Friday

Pattern flip this weekend - Hello cold!

Winter Coats Needed Saturday and beyond

Isolated snow flakes on Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Enjoy the warmth!| High: 70º

Friday: Widespread rain with elevated flood threat.| High: 58º

Saturday: Much colder. Windy.| High: 45º

Sunday: Lake effect rain/wet snow.| High: 39º

