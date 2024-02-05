FORECAST: Freezing fog, thick clouds and cold temps

CLEVELAND — Clouds are back in Ohio... clouds and much colder air. Temps are struggling today, highs only in the middle 30s for most.

The trend of quiet and mild temps comes back as the week rolls on. We're in the 30s today and tomorrow, but we're warmer Wednesday. Highs will then reach the upper 40s to near 50 on Wednesday, along with more sunshine. We should get into the mid-50s by Thursday.

Clouds will begin to return by Thursday into next weekend. Might need to find the rain gear once again by Friday, as our next shot for wet weather looks to move in and linger into Saturday.

What To Expect:



More clouds tonight into Monday

Range of temps (warmer south) Monday

Well above average temps by mid-week

Rain holds off until the end of the workweek

Daily Breakdown

Monday: Cloudy and cold | High: 36º

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. | High: 37º

Wednesday: More sun, more warmth. | High: 44º

Thursday: More clouds and warmth. | High: 56º

Friday: Rain returns still mild though. | High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter