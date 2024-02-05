FORECAST: Freezing fog, thick clouds and cold temps

CLEVELAND — Clouds are back in Ohio... clouds and much colder air. Temps are struggling today, highs only in the middle 30s for most.
The trend of quiet and mild temps comes back as the week rolls on. We're in the 30s today and tomorrow, but we're warmer Wednesday. Highs will then reach the upper 40s to near 50 on Wednesday, along with more sunshine. We should get into the mid-50s by Thursday.
Clouds will begin to return by Thursday into next weekend. Might need to find the rain gear once again by Friday, as our next shot for wet weather looks to move in and linger into Saturday.
What To Expect:
- More clouds tonight into Monday
- Range of temps (warmer south) Monday
- Well above average temps by mid-week
- Rain holds off until the end of the workweek
Daily Breakdown
Monday: Cloudy and cold | High: 36º
Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. | High: 37º
Wednesday: More sun, more warmth. | High: 44º
Thursday: More clouds and warmth. | High: 56º
Friday: Rain returns still mild though. | High: 50º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter