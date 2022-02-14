FORECAST: Frigid cold for Valentine's Day

CLEVELAND — There's just a slim shot for a couple flurries on Valentine's Day. The bigger story is the cold. We're cloudy all day with temps topping out at 20º. Keep the layers on... Thankfully we're not windy.

We'll see a bit more sunshine Tuesday with a nice rebound. We're back near 32º by the afternoon after another frigid morning. Then the real warm-up starts. We're pushing 50s Wednesday & Thursday. It'll be dry Wednesday but WINDY followed by a SOAKED Thursday. That rain, changes back to ice and snow quickly. Another quick shot of cold air likely late week. We'll keep an eye on it, timing is everything.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Chilly Valentine's Day with flurries possible

Much warmer by Wednesday with rain likely Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy & cold with a couple flurries.| High: 20º

Tuesday: More sunshine and night as frigid. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Windy and much warmer. | High: 54º

Thursday: Warm and wet with widespread rain. | High: 52º

Friday: MUCH colder with rain changing to ice and snow early Friday. | High: 20º

