FORECAST: Frigid start to the work week

CLEVELAND — Winter blast has returned with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens for much of NE Ohio.

I can't rule out some patchy freezing drizzle or a few light snow showers tonight. Widespread or heavy frozen precipitation is not expected but watch out for a few slick spots on roads.

Isolated lake effect snow shower or two will stick around for the first part of Monday with some clearing expected Monday PM.

Dry weather and more sunshine should return Tuesday with highs near 40. Keep the warm coats with you because a blast of even colder air is set to arrive Thursday & Friday!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Staying cold & cloudy

Random snow flakes possible

More sunshine Tuesday, warmer too

Briefly warmer Tuesday & Wednesday before another arctic blast late week

Shovelable snow for some late week

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy and cold with wind chills in the teens. | High: 27º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & briefly warmer & drier. | High: 49º

Wednesday: Falling temps with a rain/snow mix developing late. | High: 42º

Thursday: Blast of arctic air moves in with snow showers. | High: 27º

Friday: Frigid temps with snow likely. | High: 23º

