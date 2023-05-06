Watch Now
FORECAST: Getting warmer; Storms Return on Sunday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
1
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 12:19:15-04

CLEVELAND — Ready for sun?!? We're super sunny Saturday. Temps reflect that. Lower & middle 70s. It will be cooler along the immediate lakeshore. Plan for increasing clouds throughout the day on Saturday ahead of our next rain chance.

A round of rain and storms is likely by Sunday morning. That is the best chance for many folks across NE Ohio to see some wet weather. Plan for sporadic storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms continue into Monday and Tuesday before drying out again mid-week. Temperatures look to stay "near average" over the next week as well.

What To Expect:

  • Closer to 70º Saturday
  • Stormy start to Sunday
  • Sunday high low to mid 70s!
  • Hit/miss showers and storms
  • Rain returns early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild | High: 72º

Sunday: Scattered storms. Could be strong.| High: 75º

Monday: Above average temps. Scattered showers. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Bit cooler. | High: 64º

Wednesday: Drying up. | High: 65º

