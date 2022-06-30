CLEVELAND — We're slowly climbing back into the 90s as the week rolls on. Expect 90-degree temperatures both Thursday and Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible with the next cold front Friday evening and Friday night. Spotty showers and storms linger into Saturday morning. But the rest of the weekend looks dry & warm all the way through the 4th of July Holiday weekend!

The heat won't last into the weekend though. Our next strong cold front will drop us back into the 70s and 80s for the weekend. In the meantime, enjoy the weather we have now.

Have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Heating up again

90s with higher humidity

Thunderstorms return late Friday & into Saturday morning

Mostly dry for the 4th of July Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Lots of sun. Hot again. | High: 92º

Friday: Hot & humid. Few late day storms. | High: 94º

Saturday: Cooler with more clouds and a few fading storms early. | High: 81º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with a couple storms possible. | High: 86º

4th of July: Lots of sun with a slim chance for storms. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Better storms chances. | High: 83º

