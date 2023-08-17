Watch Now
FORECAST: Heat building and fueling afternoon storms

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 12:01 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 12:01:54-04

CLEVELAND — School is starting for many kids across the state... that doesn't mean summer is over though. We're looking at 80s this afternoon and early next week we'll be approaching 90º!

There are a few hurdles before we get there though. This afternoon's hurdle is a wet one. Plan on thunderstorms rolling in from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is the biggest threat, but I can't rule out isolated wind damage. Be safe and stay informed as these storms. Storms will exit around midnight in our western communities.

We dry out again Friday and keep it dry through the weekend with above average temperatures on the way. We look to push 90 degrees by Sunday and Monday!

What To Expect:

  • Scat'd storms this afternoon
  • Could be strong
  • Drying out Friday through the weekend
  • Heat building this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Scat'd afternoon storms. | High: 83º

Friday: Sunshine coming back. | High: 73º

Saturday: Dry & warming. | High: 80º

Sunday: Warming up & staying dry. | High: 85º

