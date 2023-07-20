FORECAST: Heat building and fueling damaging thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING.

Dry weather continues tonight with low temperatures dropping into the 60s once again. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

A warm front will move north into the area Thursday morning bringing with it higher humidity through the day. Look for muggy highs in the middle 80s. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed all of Northern Ohio in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Isolated damaging wind gusts, large hail an even a brief tornado are possible is severe storms do materialize. However, our severe storm threat depends on many factors including the amount of sunshine we can muster thru the afternoon after a few morning showers and lots of clouds. The more sunshine we see, the better chances we have for severe storms during the evening hours! Stay tuned for further severe weather updates.

Isolated showers could linger in a few spots on Friday morning. But Friday afternoon should stay dry with high temperatures cooler than average: in the middle 70s.

Both Saturday & Sunday should be dry and warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Warm front brings humidity back Thursday

Severe storms possible Thursday PM/evening

A warm, dry weekend

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. Severe storms late.| High: 84º

Friday: Few storms possible. Slightly cooler. | High: 75º

Saturday: Dry & mild. | High: 79º

Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 81º

