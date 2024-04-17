FORECAST: Heat building, fueling today's threat for damaging storms

CLEVELAND — Tracking two rounds of rain today... the second round will be much stronger. This morning's commute will be getting wetter as we go. Steadier, heavier rain building in with a few rumbles of thunder from 7-10am. By noon, most of us will be rain free.
That means clouds should clear also. And temps soar. Gusty southwest winds building heat AND humidity into Ohio with high temps pushing into the upper 70s. That enough fuel to pump up that severe threat. Damaging storms use that heat to build and stay strong.
The threat for severe weather starts around 3pm west of Cleveland and slides east through 10pm.
What To Expect:
- Scat'd AM Rain
- Stronger PM Storms
- Drying out tonight
- Much cooler late week
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Warm & humid. Scattered AM t'showers. PM/Evening Strong to Severe Storms possible. | High: 77º
Thursday: Drying out early, cooler. | High: 62º
Friday: Scattered showers. Cooler. | High: 59º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. | High: 52º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Isolated rain showers. Chilly. | High: 49º
