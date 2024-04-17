Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Heat building, fueling today's threat for damaging storms

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 06:43:03-04

CLEVELAND — Tracking two rounds of rain today... the second round will be much stronger. This morning's commute will be getting wetter as we go. Steadier, heavier rain building in with a few rumbles of thunder from 7-10am. By noon, most of us will be rain free.

That means clouds should clear also. And temps soar. Gusty southwest winds building heat AND humidity into Ohio with high temps pushing into the upper 70s. That enough fuel to pump up that severe threat. Damaging storms use that heat to build and stay strong.

The threat for severe weather starts around 3pm west of Cleveland and slides east through 10pm.

For a full breakdown of this afternoon's threat for damage, click here.

What To Expect:

  • Scat'd AM Rain
  • Stronger PM Storms
  • Drying out tonight
  • Much cooler late week

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Warm & humid. Scattered AM t'showers. PM/Evening Strong to Severe Storms possible. | High: 77º

Thursday: Drying out early, cooler. | High: 62º

Friday: Scattered showers. Cooler. | High: 59º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. | High: 52º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Isolated rain showers. Chilly. | High: 49º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018