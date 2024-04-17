Breaking down Wednesday's severe weather threat

Essentially, all modes of severe weather are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The highest threat is from destructive wind gusts over 60 mph.

Heavy rain and flooding along with power outages from lightning is also a possibility.

Hail the size of quarters could also bring damage to vehicles or rooftops.

Timing is important.

The heat building this afternoon will bring enough instability and fuel for the storms.

We'll see radar starting to light up west of Cleveland starting at about 3 p.m.

Those storms building east and eventually out of Ohio around 10 p.m.

That means be alert from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. as you're out and about trying to enjoy Wednesday's warmth.

Mark Johnson and Katie McGraw will be tracking these storms as they build west of Cleveland starting mid-afternoon.

They'll track east and eventually out of Ohio before midnight before completely drying out overnight.

Chilly air rushing in to finish the work week.

More info on that here.

