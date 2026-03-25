Forecast: Heat building midweek helping fuel strong storms

CLEVELAND — The warming trend is here! south winds picking up today should help keep that cold air over the lake, too. Meaning temps will be allowed to SOAR. We are all in the upper 50s and low 60s with only a slim shower chance early.
Temps keep climbing on Thursday...70s are possible! But then our next system rolls through. This is a replay of last Sunday & Monday. A cold front will drop our temperatures from 70º on Thursday to the 30s by Friday. With that big change, we also need to plan for storms on Thursday. Some storms could become strong or severe by late afternoon/evening on Thursday before ushering in another blast of cold temperatures.
DAILY FORECAST:
Wednesday: More clouds but milder temps. | High: 61º
Thursday: Warm & breezy with strong storms building late. | High: 70º
Friday: Few lingering showers early as temps dive. | High: 35º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still chilly. | High: 44º
Sunday: Milder again. | High: 54º
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