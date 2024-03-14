Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Heat & humidity fueling potentially damaging storms

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 05:36:55-04

CLEVELAND — Spring has its ups and downs. I know we're not technically in spring until next week BUT it looks like the spring pattern is already hear! We hit 72º yesterday and some spots will squeeze out another 70º high today. Not everyone though. That's because the heat plus added humidity today will fuel thunderstorms. The down-side to spring.

Today's storms could be strong. Some could be damaging. Straight-line winds and hail are the main threats but downpours could lead to localized flooding and I still can't rule out a brief tornado. These squall likes are notorious for brief EF0s and EF1s. We'll be watching it closely.

It's just rain and thunder overnight and into Friday. Plan on a slower Friday morning drive but we should dry out. We also cool off. We're stuck in the 40s all day long with a breezy north wind. I can't rule out a few showers but we're mainly dry Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday is still cool and dry but there's another shot of rain and chilly air on the way for Sunday (St. Patrick's Day).

What To Expect:

  • Warm & more humid
  • Strong storms this afternoon
  • Much cooler Friday/this weekend
  • Light rain on St. Paddy's Day
  • Snow possible next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Warm & humid with t-storms likely. High: 65º

Friday: Soaked early then drying out. Much cooler. | High: 47º

Saturday: Cloudy & cool. | High: 53º

St. Patrick's Day: Even cooler with a few light rain showers. | High: 44º

Monday: Cold & blustery with snow likely. | High: 34º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018