FORECAST: Heat & humidity fueling potentially damaging storms

CLEVELAND — Spring has its ups and downs. I know we're not technically in spring until next week BUT it looks like the spring pattern is already hear! We hit 72º yesterday and some spots will squeeze out another 70º high today. Not everyone though. That's because the heat plus added humidity today will fuel thunderstorms. The down-side to spring.

Today's storms could be strong. Some could be damaging. Straight-line winds and hail are the main threats but downpours could lead to localized flooding and I still can't rule out a brief tornado. These squall likes are notorious for brief EF0s and EF1s. We'll be watching it closely.

It's just rain and thunder overnight and into Friday. Plan on a slower Friday morning drive but we should dry out. We also cool off. We're stuck in the 40s all day long with a breezy north wind. I can't rule out a few showers but we're mainly dry Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday is still cool and dry but there's another shot of rain and chilly air on the way for Sunday (St. Patrick's Day).

What To Expect:



Warm & more humid

Strong storms this afternoon

Much cooler Friday/this weekend

Light rain on St. Paddy's Day

Snow possible next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Warm & humid with t-storms likely. High: 65º

Friday: Soaked early then drying out. Much cooler. | High: 47º

Saturday: Cloudy & cool. | High: 53º

St. Patrick's Day: Even cooler with a few light rain showers. | High: 44º

Monday: Cold & blustery with snow likely. | High: 34º

