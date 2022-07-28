CLEVELAND — The high humidity has returned! It will be warm & muggy tonight with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers & thunderstorms. Lows will drop down to near 70 degrees by sunrise.

You might need the rain gear for a little while on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the day as a cold front moves through. Rain will linger early Friday before exiting with much more comfortable temps in the 70s during the afternoon.

We will dry out and clear out just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks great with plenty of sun and pleasant temps in the near 80 degrees. Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the low to middle 80s and lots of sunshine!

Enjoy the rest of your week!

What To Expect:

Very humid on Thursday

Isolated storms again on Thursday

A dry, warm weekend ahead



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Spotty thunderstorms. | High: 85º

Friday: AM showers possible, less humid. | High: 78º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mild & dry. | High: 79º

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. | High: 83º

Monday: Near normal. Chance for showers. | High: 82º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: