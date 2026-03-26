Forecast: Heat surging into Ohio, fueling damaging storms this evening

CLEVELAND — We are heating up across NEO, fueling storms this evening.

We're kicking off the day super mild. 50s and 60s by sunrise, thanks to all of those clouds overnight.

Temps keep climbing... middle-70s for most of us!

But then our next system rolls through. This is a replay of last Sunday & Monday. A cold front will drop our temperatures from 70s this afternoon to the 30s by sunrise Friday. With that big change, we also need to plan for storms.

Some storms could become strong or severe by Thursday evening. Heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, and even a couple of tornadoes will be possible.

This system will then usher in another blast of cold temperatures and a few flakes on Friday...before another GRADUAL warming trend over the weekend!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Warm & breezy with strong storms building late. | High: 76º

Friday: Rain ending early with a few afternoon snow flakes possible. | High: 32º

Saturday: Isolated early snow shower. Mostly cloudy and still chilly. | High: 42º

Sunday: Milder again. More sunshine. | High: 54º

Monday: Warmer again. Showers possible. | High: 62º

Tuesday: Better shot at rain. Touch warmer. | High: 64º

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