FORECAST: Heating up and drying out

CLEVELAND — Temperatures are on the rise! We're gradually warming a couple degrees each day throughout the weekend and into next week. Looking at 50s this weekend and mid 60s next week! We're not talking about rain until the middle of next week. Take this time to enjoy Ohio's beautiful fall colors or maybe even put the Christmas lights up. Is it too early for that?!?

FORECAST HEADLINE

Milder & drier this weekend (50s)

Looking like 60s early next week!

Rain holds off until mid-week

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal. | High: 55º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 58º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Even warmer! | High: 63º

