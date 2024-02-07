FORECAST: Heating up and thawing out quickly

CLEVELAND — Here we go... Temps soaring today, tomorrow and Friday. We're looking at near 50º today (unless you're within a mile or so of Lake Erie) thanks to more sunshine and a LIGHT south breeze. Clouds come back tomorrow but so does the wind. That wind will be enough to add 5-10º to our afternoon highs. That's right... Pushing 60º Thursday afternoon.

I do have some rain in the forecast but not until late Thursday night into Friday. That'll drop temps a couple degrees Friday but the mild air is hanging around the rest of the week.

Can't say the same for next week though. We're back in the 30s for highs with a couple shots at rain and snow.

What To Expect:



Filtered sunshine today

Warming up nicely

A few showers Thursday night

A few more Fri/Sat

Colder, more seasonable next week

Daily Breakdown

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, more warmth. | High: 51º

Thursday: More clouds and warmth. | High: 59º

Friday: A few rain showers. | High: 58º

Saturday: A few showers possible. | High: 51º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 40º

