FORECAST: Heating up as we wrap up the work week

CLEVELAND — Friday stays sunny, dry & warm with high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. It will also get more humid! It will be a great day for outdoor activities including high school football!

The big rain chances are holding off until this weekend. Plan ahead and watch the forecast closely for this coming weekend... it's looking wet and possibly stormy at times, especially late Saturday and thru the day on Sunday.

Scattered thundershowers are likely Sunday. The Browns Pre-season Home Opener could be wet at times so plan on the chance for some soggy weather!

What To Expect:

Looking drier, brighter on Friday

Weekend rain & storms likely, especially Sunday

Warm 80s this weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Lots of sun. Staying warm. | High: 84º

Saturday: A few PM showers and storms. Warmer. | High: 85º

Sunday: More rain & storms, still warm. | High: 80º

Monday: Unsettled with more rain & storms.| High: 77º

