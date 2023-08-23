FORECAST: Heating up + Rounds of Storms

CLEVELAND — Intense heat is settling in to our west for Wednesday. The "Heat Dome" is a dome of high pressure. Sinking air and little to no wind causing temps to SOAR. We'll get in on some of that starting Thursday. We jump into the lower & middle 80s for most today. Thursday will get even hotter with higher humidity. Plan for highs near 90 degrees. Feels like temperatures could be closer to 100 degrees. It will be warmest in our western communities and cooler to the east.

In the meantime, waves of thunderstorms will slide up and over the top of the heat dome and drop southeast into Ohio beginning Wednesday morning and lingering into early Friday morning. A few showers & storms are possible early on Wednesday with a better chance by Wednesday evening into early Thursday.

A few storms Wednesday night, Thursday afternoon and Thursday night could become severe with heavy rain, brief damaging wind gusts & isolated tornadoes.

A cold front will slide into the area Thursday night bringing another round of strong storms into Friday. Friday looks a bit cooler with highs near 80 and isolated morning showers. Be safe and plan ahead for the heat and storms.

What To Expect:

Much warmer Wednesday

A few Wednesday thundershowers

Heating up even more on Thursday

Flirting with 90 degrees

Storms Wed, Thu & Fri

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Few t-showers. Touch warmer. | High: 83º

Thursday: Few t-showers possible. More clouds. Hot. | High: 89º

Friday: Few T-showers. | High: 78º

Saturday: Slim rain chance. Much cooler. | High: 74º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 74º

