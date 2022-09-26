Watch Now
FORECAST: Heavy rain and flood watches for parts of Northeast Ohio

Posted at 6:08 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 06:08:48-04

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning.

Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B today and Tuesday. This system should start pulling out of the area midweek. With that, the rain should pull out also. Plan on a few showers Wednesday before sun makes a return. We'll gradually warm up but we still don't see anything close to 70 or even seasonal averages (72º) until the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Temps staying WAY below the norm
  • Plan for rounds of rain
  • Staying rainy into Monday and Tuesday
  • Drying out mid-week
  • Watching Ian's path

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Additional Showers and a few thunderstorms. Heavy rain at times. Cool & windy.| High: 61º

Tuesday: Wet & windy with more flooding rain and gusts to 30mph| High: 59º

Wednesday: Stray showers, finally drying out.| High: 58º

Thursday: Dry! High: 58º

Friday: A bit warmer, Sunny High: 65°

